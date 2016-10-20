A memorable moose in Alaska

The bull was a typical Alaska giant - where a legal animal has to have at least a 50-inch antler spread. Henry's had a 54-inch spread.

"It is just how huge this thing is, and fortunately I had seen enough before that when this big guy stepped out I could hear him coming," Henry said of his reaction upon first coming up on the moose after harvesting it. "I actually was pretty calm. He stepped out 60 yards from me looking straight at me. That's a terrible shot and I thought, 'Is he going to disappear back into the woods or what's he going to do?'"

Calling for Henry almost 100 yards behind him was family friend, Ben Rapp, who has worked for many summers through the forest service in the Kenai Peninsula.

Ben is the son of Alexandria's Dennis and Karen Rapp. Dennis and Henry have been longtime friends who have spent a lot of time hunting and fishing together. Henry, who spent 26 years as a family physician with the Alexandria Clinic, has a relationship with Ben that goes back 34 years to the day he delivered Rapp in Alexandria.

Rapp made some soft calls to try to lure the bull even closer in hopes of presenting a better shot.

"This thing started walking right toward me," Henry said. "It was almost a bow shot. At 40 yards, he turned to his left a little bit to show his rib cage. I got the shot off, and still at that range he didn't go down. He went quite a distance back into the brush before going down."

That made for a long trip out after a few photos by which to remember the hunt.

"As they say, after the shot is when the work begins," Henry said. "We were about a mile from the boat. I made the shot at 8:25 in the morning and it was 3 that afternoon before we got all the meat and the rack in the boat and were ready to go."

This was Henry's third Alaskan moose hunt. He came up empty-handed on the previous two before the third time was a charm.

"I happened to be in the right place at the right time," Henry said. "We got a nice moose, and to have (Ben), he's not a professional guide, but to have him be the guy who called in the moose and help us out tremendously, that was pretty special."