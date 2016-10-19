"For just $75 and a few hours of your time, you can make and take home your very own pair of traditional Ojibwe-style snowshoes," said Ryan Sansness, assistant park manager at Lake Carlos State Park. "The snowshoes will not only give you the ability to explore Minnesota's winter wilderness, but will give you the added satisfaction of knowing you made them yourself."

The $75 registration fee includes the snowshoe kit, materials, and instruction, along with coffee, tea, water, and snacks. Rubber bindings are available to purchase at the park for $5/pair. Lunch will not be provided for the weekend workshop, so bring a sack lunch.

Class size is limited to 22 people per workshop with a minimum of eight. Advance registration is required so that the appropriate quantities and sizes of snowshoe kits may be ordered. Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 4, by 4 p.m. To register, or for more information, please call the park office, 320-852-7200.

The workshop will take place at the park visitor center. A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available at the park office for $5/day or $25/annual.

Candlelight ski and snowshoe events set for Jan. 7 and Feb. 4

Bring your new snowshoes - or some cross-country skis - to one of the park’s candlelight events, Jan. 7, 2017, and Feb. 4, 2017, from 6 to 9 p.m. Trails will be lit by candle luminaries and, if clear skies prevail, by the light of a full moon. You can walk the snowshoe trail in your winter boots if you prefer, or if there is not enough snow. Afterward, you can warm up around a wood stove and enjoy refreshments in the warming shelter.

For more information on Lake Carlos State Park, visit dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/lake_carlos

Lake Carlos State Park is located 10 miles north of Alexandria and 1.5 miles west on County Road 38.