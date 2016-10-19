From the stand: Doe tagged on a perfect evening

I had been wrestling with whether or not to sit in the stand that evening. Between work and having two kids under the age of 4, there is always an excuse not to. Luckily, I have a great wife who understands how passionate I am about this. She gave me the OK, which made up my mind.

I knew exactly where I wanted to be that night. I was fortunate to gain permission on a small piece of property north of Alexandria this season that was perfect for a day like this.

My stand was tucked into 10 acres of timber, which would minimize the effects of the wind and add to the aesthetics. These woods are almost entirely maples. Bright oranges, reds and yellows danced under the blue sky — the kind of scene that never lasts long enough before winter bites. These are the days. The ones we dream about as bowhunters when we're preparing stands in the 90 degree heat of summer. The ones we hate to let slip by without sitting in the woods because we know how elusive they are.

It's easy to get lost in thought and forget what we're ultimately out there for. I was ready to use my anterless tag if the opportunity presented itself.

The woods were quiet until a small buck spotted me before I saw him. It just takes one deer to get me refocused. I was on my feet now and scanning the forest, ready for the last 45 minutes of daylight. It wasn't long before there was movement through the trees. One, two, three deer — no bucks. They were about 75 yards away.

My first thought was a doe and two fawns, so I let my guard down. I kept an eye on them as they worked their way out of the brush.

The first one under my stand was a big doe, the mother, I thought. The other two followed a minute or so behind her. All three came within 15 yards, and to my surprise, each one was an adult doe.

I shifted my weight to get in position to draw when the back deer spotted me. She stared for about a minute but couldn't make me out as anything dangerous in my new Sitka Gear. Finally, she put her head down and walked back into the trees.

I took a deep breath and pulled back my bow. The doe I drew on moved behind a tree and out of my lane. I looked back to the left and that first doe that I originally let walk was following them right back through at 15 yards.

A perfect shot opportunity. I put the top pin behind the shoulder and pulled the trigger. The Victory Arrow hit its mark as the doe ran 30 yards and expired.

It was exactly what I was looking for early season. With the freezer restocked, I'll turn my attention to finding a buck as the calendar turns toward November.