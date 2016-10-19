Mike Frisch: Find the fish first

Finding fish can be done by using fishing methods that allow an angler to quickly cover water looking for that first bite, which may indicate more fish are present. However, utilizing sonar to look for fish-holding cover and the fish themselves is often a quicker, more efficient method.

Recently, a partner and I were searching a fast-dropping weedline for crappies. We relied on the CHIRP sonar and CHIRP DownVision technologies on my Raymarine multifunction display units to shorten our search. CHIRP sonar shows fish as the traditional "arches" we anglers are used to seeing. CHIRP DownVision shows fish as well, but also does a remarkable job of displaying photolike images of underwater structure like the weeds the crappies were holding in and along.

Used together, these technologies helped us find the fish, but because crappies are prone to suspending at various water depths, they also helped us determine what depths our baits needed to be at to maximize our chances for bites. During mid-day, the fish were closer to bottom. As afternoon became evening, we observed the fish rising in the water column and adjusted our bait offerings.

Crappie anglers can use sonar to shorten their search for fish, and so can anglers pursuing bass. During summer and into fall, I often find good concentrations of largemouth bass holding on flats in key spots usually harboring the thickest weed cover. In fact, the motto I follow is "find the weeds, find the bass, find the best weeds, find the best bass."

To find good weeds and the bass living in them, once again I rely on my multifunction display sonar unit. One screen is set to CHIRP DownVision to detect good weeds and fish below the boat, while I increase my field of view and searching efficiency by relying on another screen displaying CHIRP SideVision. SideVision shows weeds out to both sides of the boat, meaning I can cruise a flat and quickly find the best weeds on a flat without having to "drive over" or fish the whole flat.

Another great part of this searching process is that when good weeds are displayed on SideVision I can actually touch the screen where those weeds appear and the unit will save an icon on my GPS mapping screen showing where that promising weed patch is located. Once several areas of "good weeds" are found and marked, I break out a "jig and pig" combination and quickly make a few pitches to an area trying to catch any bass living there before quickly moving to the next icon/potential hot spot.

This searching and fishing process is a lot quicker, more efficient and usually more productive than trying to actually fish a whole flat, which can mean spending lots of time in "dead" water.

Good luck with your fish searches this fall and, as always, remember to include a youngster in your next outdoors adventure!

• • •

Mike Frisch is a western Minnesota fishing guide and co-host of the popular Fishing the Midwest TV series. Visit www.fishingthemidwest.com or follow Fishing the Midwest on Facebook for more "fishy" stuff.