Lake Miltona hosting pro musky world championship

The event will feature a top-prize package including a 2017 Ranger 619FS Fisherman, powered by a mercury Marine Outboard and Ranger Trail trailer, for a total value worth more than $40,000.

Lake Miltona is known for trophy muskies and is 5,600 acres with a variety of different structures, featuring deep water with drop-off areas, challenging the 35 top teams that qualified for the championship.

The takeoff and return location will be at Rusty Moore Resort, formerly Tip Top Cove, at 13430 East Lake Miltona Drive NE in Miltona. Saturday's tournament hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Sunday's consists of 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Prairie Event Center will serve as tournament central, located at 201 West Main Street in Parkers Prairie.

Those interested in the tournament results during the event weekend, visit the event center on Saturday night at 6. The awards ceremony will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. for the crowning of the Ranger Boats World Champions.