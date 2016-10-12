A fall color fiesta

Fall is a great time to get out and enjoy the outdoors. In addition to cooler temperatures and fewer bugs, people are treated to an explosion of color before the drabness of winter sets in.

Typically, peak color in Douglas County occurs between late September and early October and lasts about two weeks. The farther north you go, the earlier peak color usually occurs.

As of Sunday, Oct. 9, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website listed most of Douglas County to be at about 50 to 75 percent of peak color.

Listed below are six locations in the area that will provide a great view of fall colors. Some areas will provide the best view if you get out and go hiking. However, most can also be enjoyed, to some extent, from inside your vehicle.

These certainly aren't the only places to see great colors — there probably are better ones we don't know about — but these locations will get you started if you're not sure where to look.

Inspiration Peak

Nearly everyone knows about Inspiration Peak; it's one of the favorite fall color locations for many people in the area. Located north of Millerville and just across the county line, Inspiration Peak rises about 400 feet above the plains surrounding it.

Inspiration Peak State Wayside Park includes a paved parking lot and picnic area. From there it is a fairly short but steep climb to the peak. The top of the hill is mostly prairie, but the Leaf Hills surrounding it are covered with trees that provide a great display of fall color.

To get to Inspiration Peak from Alexandria, take County Road 82 to Garfield, County Road 12 north to Urbank, then turn left onto County Road 38. The wayside park is just past The Peak Supper Club.

Lake Carlos State Park

Fall is a great time to explore Lake Carlos State Park. Located north of Alexandria on the north end of Lake Carlos, the park provides plenty of hiking opportunities and lots of great fall color.

Although you can see some nice color from just driving the main park road, getting out and walking will give you even more of a treat.

One of the nicest areas is the picnic area near the swimming beach, which features plenty of maple trees. From there, hike the trail along the lake to the Lakeview Group Camp. If you really feel like hiking, continue on to the Hidden Lake Trail, which loops around and also connects to the Maple-Basswood Trail. County Road 38, from State Highway 29 to the park, also provides a great display of color.

The easiest way to get to the park from Alexandria is to take State Highway 29 north and then turn left onto County Road 38. You can also get there by taking County Road 11 (listed below) and turning right on County Road 62 to circle around the north side of the park.

County Road 11

If you just want to drive, this is a great choice. The road cuts through forests of maple, red oak and aspen, and provides a wide variety of colors. You can also continue on to Lake Carlos State park and circle back to Alexandria on State Highway 29.

Take County Road 42 north from Alexandria to County Road 34, and then turn north onto County Road 11.

Moe Hall Road

Another great location to drive through is Moe Hall Road, located just a few miles west of Alexandria. This narrow country road winds through a tunnel of maple trees and provides a unique fall experience.

To get there from Alexandria, take County Road 82 west, County Road 8 west, and then turn south onto Moe Hall Road (just past I-94).

Spruce Hill County Park

Although it may not be as colorful as some other locations, Spruce Hill County Park is unique in that it contains many spruce and tamarack trees, as well as the Spruce Creek. Tamaracks, which look like an evergreen tree, turn golden-yellow in the fall before losing their needles.

While you're there, explore the trails and look for markers showing where buildings from the long-abandoned townsite were located. Also nearby is the historic Spruce Hill Church and cemetery.

To get to Spruce Hill County Park from Alexandria, take State Highway 29 north, County Road 5 east, and turn left on Spruce Hill Park Road.

Noonan Park

Last but not least, is Noonan Park in Alexandria. Although for many it's close to home, the park provides a quick getaway, a wide variety of fall colors and a great place for a short walk.

Noonan Park is located on the east side of Alexandria between Ninth and 10th avenues.