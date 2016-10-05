From the stand: First buck spotted on the first sit

Weather conditions tend to make for comfortable sits as temperatures start dipping down into the 50s and 60s. The constant rains over the last month-plus, though, have made for mosquitoes like I have never dealt with in a deer stand.

They were enough to drive me out of the tree after an hour on opener. Since then, I've waited for high winds that will at least minimize their impact on a sit.

Those were the conditions on Sept. 22 when I saw my first buck of the season. It was nothing big - a 2-year-old eight pointer - but he made for a fun evening. The deer walked his way into a bean field about 75 yards away before coming back into the woods. He spent the next hour or so within 20 yards of me, nibbling on greens, sniffing at everything. He seemed to know something wasn't quite right, but nothing that worried him enough to curb his curiosity. It took a coyote strolling through to send him on his way. I'm looking for a doe right now, and the only one I saw that night wouldn't leave the bean field.

My second sit on Sept. 25 featured a few similar sightings. Winds were gusting to more than 20 miles-per-hour, which allowed me to slip into the stand quietly. It also allowed deer to slip in without me hearing them. At 5:30 p.m., I looked down to see a fork buck directly below me. Deer seemed to appear out of nowhere that night as a half dozen made their way past.

I set out on Sept. 28 determined to fill my bonus tag with a doe. Winds were gusting again, this time with temperatures in the high 50s. That's starting to feel like deer hunting weather.

Hours passed and nothing was moving. It wasn't until I looked at my phone to check the time as the light faded when I heard a branch snap to the west.

Ten minutes remained of legal shooting hours when a doe stepped out of the brush. She presented a perfect shot - 15 yards and slightly quartering away. I was wrestling with what to do in the low light before her fawn walked in behind her to make my decision for me. They kept me in my stand about 20 minutes after dark before I could slip out undetected.

I've seen deer on every sit so far, and that's what this time of year is all about. Crops are in all over, which means a lot of the whitetails are probably in the corn right now. Even my cameras have been void of many bucks, something I hope will change as we get later into October.

All we need is some dry weather and a good freeze to really make this feel like deer hunting season.