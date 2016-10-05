Fall bassin'

Hunting seasons are in full swing, and lots of anglers key in on the peak walleye bite that often occurs at this time. Those who save some time for largemouth bass, however, are often rewarded with some great fishing action as well.

Much of my fall bass fishing is done on lakes with deep, clear water and prominent deep weedlines. These lakes often harbor good numbers of "largies" that like to roam those weed edges looking for food.

A great way to find fish on these lakes involves moving quickly down the weedline and casting to it using a horizontal-running bait like a crankbait. Crankbaits allow anglers to quickly cover a lot of water and, of course, largemouth bass like to eat them as well.

During fall, a key holding spot is often an area where green, living weeds are found. This becomes even more important as fall progresses and more weeds are dying. In fact, finding an area of still living weeds later in fall can be the "spot on the spot" holding several dozen fish in a small area. Crankbaits also excel at identifying living weeds.

When a crankbait is cast and retrieved along a weed edge, it will periodically catch weeds. Observing hooked weeds when the bait comes back to the boat is a great way to determine the condition of the weeds along a weedline.

During fall, it's no coincidence that I often catch bass and green living weeds on alternating casts. The bait I often cast is a Rattlin' Hornet 6.5 as it casts a mile and has an action that drives bass wild. The Sexy Shad and Hot Perch colors works great in the clear water environments I fish. Once bass are found and the aggressive ones who like crankbaits are caught, I often slow up and use another bait to try to catch more fish from productive areas. The bait I choose in fall is a tube rigged on a jig. Tubes mimic injured baitfish and crawfish that bass feed on, and they can be fished slowly during fall, which can be a key once the water cools and the fish are less active.

In fact, I cast tubes to spots I know have fish and fish them slowly with frequent pauses to tempt the finicky fish from a school that won't hit other offerings.

A variety of tubes work for largemouth bass. The new Impulse Fatty Tube I've been throwing recently has quickly taken over as my favorite. This bait has a compact, stubby design that does a great job mimicking the crawfish and bluegills largemouth love to eat. The bait comes in a 3 1/2-inch size, which when rigged on a 1/8-ounce Inner Tube Jig, is my favorite in most situations. When the bass are extremely finicky, I drop down to the 2 ¾-inch sized-tube and fish it on a short shank Inner Tube Jig, again in the 1/8-ounce size. This small, compact offering is often just what it takes to tempt those most finicky bass in a school to commit. These new tubes come in a variety of colors, with my favorites being green pumpkin and black/blue flake.

Another favorite for me is fall and all the outdoor options we sportsmen and women have. The hunting is good, the walleyes are biting, but those who save some time for largemouth bass will often be rewarded as well.

As always, good luck on the water and remember to include a youngster in your next outdoors adventure!

• • •

Mike Frisch is a western Minnesota fishing guide and co-host of the popular Fishing the Midwest TV series. Visit www.fishingthemidwest.com or follow Fishing the Midwest on Facebook for more "fishy" stuff.