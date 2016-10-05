Big bass under a bobber
Cornelius Noll and his cousin, Adam Noll, were fishing together on Labor Day on Lake Miltona when they ended the summer with a bang.
"(We) were fishing with 6-inch suckers underneath the classic red and white bobbers," Cornelius wrote. "I'd had lots of large follows but no bite lately and had heard the same from others, so I figured we'd change the pace."
It worked as Adam brought in the biggest smallmouth bass he has caught to date. The fish measured 20 inches and weighed around 5 pounds.