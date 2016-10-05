Big bass under a bobber

Adam Noll holds up a 20-inch smallmouth bass he caught while fishing on Labor Day with his cousin, Cornelius Noll, on Lake Miltona. (Submitted photo)

Cornelius Noll and his cousin, Adam Noll, were fishing together on Labor Day on Lake Miltona when they ended the summer with a bang.

"(We) were fishing with 6-inch suckers underneath the classic red and white bobbers," Cornelius wrote. "I'd had lots of large follows but no bite lately and had heard the same from others, so I figured we'd change the pace."

It worked as Adam brought in the biggest smallmouth bass he has caught to date. The fish measured 20 inches and weighed around 5 pounds.

Eric Morken Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports. EMorken@echopress.com (320) 763-1229