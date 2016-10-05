ROAR ATV ride set for Saturday

The Runestone Off-road ATV Riders will close the 2016 season with an annual fundraiser ride this Saturday, Oct. 8 in Garfield.

The weekend morning ride begins and ends by Leaf Valley Mercantile on County Road 6 NW and winds through northern Douglas County and southern Otter Tail County up to Inspiration Peak and back.

Drawings will be held at the end of the ride at the Mercantile and food will be available for purchase following the ride.

Anyone is welcome to take part in the ride. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ride kicks off at 9. Cost is $15 for adults, ages 16 and older, and $5 for children ages 15 and younger. The ride will conclude at 2 p.m. back at Leaf Valley.

For more information, visit www.ROARATV.com/YearEndRide.