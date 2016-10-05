Search
    ROAR ATV ride set for Saturday

    By Eric Morken Today at 3:17 p.m.

    The Runestone Off-road ATV Riders will close the 2016 season with an annual fundraiser ride this Saturday, Oct. 8 in Garfield.

    The weekend morning ride begins and ends by Leaf Valley Mercantile on County Road 6 NW and winds through northern Douglas County and southern Otter Tail County up to Inspiration Peak and back.

    Drawings will be held at the end of the ride at the Mercantile and food will be available for purchase following the ride.

    Anyone is welcome to take part in the ride. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ride kicks off at 9. Cost is $15 for adults, ages 16 and older, and $5 for children ages 15 and younger. The ride will conclude at 2 p.m. back at Leaf Valley.

    For more information, visit www.ROARATV.com/YearEndRide.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
