Brad and Carrie Hoppe are in their 11th year of making musky lures through their Musky Mayhem Tackle Company based out of Parkers Prairie. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Brad Hoppe, co-owner of Musky Mayhem Tackle with his wife, Carrie, out of Parkers Prairie, poses with a 53.5-inch musky he caught in 2003. It was a personal-record fish for Brad and the first musky he caught on one of lures he and Carrie designed. (Submitted photo)

A group of Musky Mayhem Tackle Company spinnerbaits hang at Brad and Carrie Hoppe's shop outside of Parkers Prairie. The lures made by the Hoppes are known for their bright and vibrant color combinations of their Flashabou skirts. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Brad and Carrie Hoppe remember the jokes they heard at one of the first musky shows they ever brought their lures to more than 10 years ago.

The idea of using a Mylar plastic called Flashabou had been thought of in the fly-fishing world but hadn't been popular as a form of skirt in the world of musky fishing until the Hoppes tested the waters with it in the early 2000s.

Musky lures stand out anyway because of their size. The large blades and bright color combinations that the Hoppes made added to the aesthetics.

"We were the first ones to use all Flashabou," Carrie said. "The first show we ever did, there were so many Christmas tree ornament jokes. If I had a dime for every time I heard it looked like a Christmas tree ornament, I wouldn't have to build baits."

Those jokes didn't last long, and Brad and Carrie are as busy as they've ever been making musky lures. They'll produce upwards of 60,000 of them a year, each one individually made and inspected out of a shop on their property near Parkers Prairie.

The idea of the all-Flashabou skirts didn't come from any type of deep research into what muskies might like.

"It just looked cool," Carrie said. "I liked all the sparkle and the iridescence."

She got busy tying skirts, but even Brad had his doubts that it would prove to be different than any other bucktail. That doubt lasted until the first time he used one on the water.

"The very first night I went out, I ended up catching my personal best, a 53.5-inch at the time," Brad said. "Now you're kind of wondering is this a fluke? Is this for real? What's the story here? We continued catching fish with them."

Brad said that Flashabou is unique as a skirt in that it doesn't want to touch itself when it's in the water. It separates and breathes on the retrieve, gathering more light.

The large blades the Hoppes' Musky Mayhem Tackle Company bucktails are known for combines with the skirts to increase attractant levels. Variations of the Double Cowgirl, a two-blade spinnerbait with multiple skirts, has become a mainstay of their lures.

"It creates kind of a vortex behind the blade because of the big blades," Brad said. "With that vortex, it's continuously moving your skirts behind it."

AN INSTANT MARKET

The Hoppes hit the ground running when they went into business in 2005 because the market demanded it.

Musky fishing on Lake Mille Lacs was exploding at that time with the ability to catch 50-inch fish. That helped business, and so did the relationships that Brad had built through his time as a musky-fishing guide.

"Within a matter of a year, we couldn't build them fast enough," Brad said. "We've been very fortunate with me being a guide, and guiding with some of the best in the state. That's what compounded this thing overnight because I had three or four different guides using our products that are running 200-plus people through their boats a year. That's what created the customer base immediately. Like anything, it snowballs quickly."

Brad has fished muskies since his youth, so the interest in the subject was there. He was working on different crankbait ideas before Carrie started experimenting with designs in creating bucktail spinners with the Flashabou.

Carrie loves to fish too, but neither she nor Brad come from a background that would suggest their livelihoods would be in making tackle. For Brad, once they jumped in, the vision was clear.

"My goal was to be on top," he said. "If we're going to go into business, I don't want to be mediocre. We kind of had two different visions, and I don't believe that Carrie really realized what the potential was. If we're not number one, we're right up there."

DEMAND GROWS

Musky Mayhem Tackle can be found in shops and online through big musky retailers like Rollie and Helen's and Thorne Bros. Custom Rods and Tackle.

They are in popular box stores like Cabelas, and found locally at Christopherson Bait. Just this year, they started selling through Fleet Farm.

Musky fishing continues to grow with anglers filling their tackle boxes with baits that often cost more than $25 apiece. Anything to catch or get a follow from a 50-inch trophy.

"It's the attraction of a large fish, a predator fish that's a hard-fighting fish and it's not an easy fish to catch," Brad said. "It's noted as the fish of 10,000 casts. That's not necessarily true. We can break those rules, but I think the allure is the difficulty and the pride once you do get one. The best way to compare musky fishing is to compare it to bow hunting."

Meeting the demand means long hours to keep up for a business that is run almost entirely by Brad and Carrie and the help of their family.

KEEPING UP WITH COMPETITION

Like any business, the world of making tackle is a competitive one.

Brad says they looked into creating a patent early on with their baits, but it wasn't worth it because of how little a manufacturer needs to change a lure to meet standards.

"Seven percent change is all you need," he said. "I can tell you this; we've been knocked off probably 40 different versions, if not more. Fortunately, we've won that war with quality and then delivery. We've worked diligently, super long hours to make sure we're going to be on top. We've won that war purely by quality, fish catching ability and being the first, I think. We had a two to three year jump before people started catching on."

They would love to find the time to be even more creative with the lures they are making. The Hoppes are currently working on a couple different crankbaits, along with a top-water lure.

"I don't know what that all means to be more creative," Brad said. "We've played with a couple different areas, and I wouldn't say we've been truly successful in that. I don't even know how many different lines we have right now. It's quite a few, so we've been creative."

Carrie figures they have about 15 different baits they produce and many different variations of those that run the gamut for anglers who want to cast or troll for the biggest predators freshwater fishing has to offer.

"We're still trying to do some creative things, as well," Brad said. "You take your passion and it becomes work and you want to continue that trend of doing new stuff, and it's tough."

October and November tend to be the quieter months for production, though it never stops. They will make 500-700 lures a day at peak production.

That can be a grind, but it's necessary. Hard work helped get them this far, and it's what will take them into the future — whatever that future might be.

"The sky's the limit for us," Carrie said. "If we can build more, we'll figure out how to build more. We want to keep going forward."