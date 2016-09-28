A pretty good opener locally

The Department of Natural Resources predicted a fairly good opener for Minnesota's waterfowl season this past Saturday, and that proved true for many locally, according to Osakis General Store manager Jed Fiskness.

"Sounds like a lot of local birds were around, some teal, mallards, quite a few wood ducks," Fiskness said on Monday. "With the weather we had, they were moving around quite a bit. As usual, the first day of hunting was the best. I live only about two-thirds of a mile from (Lake Osakis), and they were really doing a lot of of shooting out there."

Cloud cover and windy conditions made for ideal weather for hunters on opening morning. That got the birds moving on some of the bigger bodies of water that hunters have at their disposal in the area.

"I'm sure there's a lot of people hunting the rivers and everywhere else too," Fiskness said. "From my place, most of the shooting I was hearing was coming from the lake direction. The weather makes a difference too. The smaller ponds will hold a few smaller ducks, but they don't hold the numbers that the bigger waters do, especially this time of year."

Fiskness felt there were more ducklings in clutches this past spring than there had been in recent years. Duck numbers in general seemed to be higher over the summer, and it led to a decent opener for local waterfowlers.

"I talked to a few guys over by Glenwood who were hunting, some over by Sudan, some by Sauk Centre," Fiskness said. "Most guys did OK. It wasn't exactly a spectacular opener like you shot your limit of ducks in 45 minutes, but everyone I talked to at least ended up with some shooting. That's better than we've had the last couple years."

The duck season in the area's Central Zone is open until Oct. 2 before it closes for almost a week. It opens again on Oct. 8 and runs through Nov. 27. That means hunters can try to get in a few more good shoots before looking forward to shifting their focus from local birds to those migrating through in the later season.

"It will be OK (in the coming days)," Fiskness said. "The problem is they're going to pattern here very quickly like they always do and not move until after 4 p.m. It will be a fairly typical hunting year, I believe. We'll have a little bit of decent hunting again. That week off will help and then we'll start seeing the northern birds moving in."