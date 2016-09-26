Gould Brothers exhibition shooting coming to Alexandria

The Gould Brothers Shooting exhibition show is coming to Alexandria on Oct. 1 at the Alexandria Shooting Park.

The professional trick shooters from the Alexandria area will perform at the local park from 10-11 a.m. that Saturday and share their life-changing "secret to success." The event is sponsored by the Alexandria Covenant Church Men's Ministry and all ages are welcome.

Cost is $5 for those 16 and older and $2 for kids. There is a $4 per person group discount on 10 or more adult tickets. Tickets are available at Alexandria Covenant Church office or at alexandriacovenant.org.

Visit gouldbrothers.com to learn more about Aaron and Steve Gould and their career in exhibition shooting.