What makes a trophy hunter?

Hunters across Minnesota could get out in woods this past season as the state's bow season opended up. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

I found myself wide awake in bed with my mind wandering a few nights before bow hunting opener this past Saturday.

I got a text message from a friend that evening letting me know of a huge 12-point buck that was using land I have permission to hunt as its home range.

This terrain is new to me this year. I walked it in early August, and my initial thoughts were that the land was a sanctuary for whitetails — thick, knotted-up cover that would be difficult to even find a tree to hang a stand on.

It doesn't surprise me that a buck like this is living here, but having evidence of him has forced my hand. I have to find a way to get a stand in there to at least give myself a chance.

I know the odds. Getting him within 30 yards in daylight isn't likely, but the fact I know he's there is enough to consume my mind. This is what bow hunting has done to me.

I grew up deer hunting with my Browning pump shotgun in Southwestern Minnesota. Early in my life, we had two days to get a deer for the freezer. A big buck was a prize, but hardly a priority.

It wasn't until I graduated college that I first picked up a bow. It was borrowed from a friend and outdated by about 15 years. I missed three deer that first year, but I was hooked from simply being in a tree through the whole season.

Whitetails are fascinating animals — curious, but smart at the same time. I've grown to appreciate them by watching them go about their natural movements. That is part one of why I like to wait much longer to take a deer nowadays. I wait all summer for deer hunting to arrive, and I want to soak up as much time in a tree as possible.

The other reason is the challenge that comes with matching wits with big deer.

I've had a buck catch me in mid-draw through the brush and trot off before walking back through a shooting lane to get a better look. That's where the curiosity of a whitetail became his undoing. He ended up being the first buck I ever took with my bow.

That's not the norm. Rarely will a nice deer give you a second chance. Sometimes, you're not even sure what went wrong when the first chance eluded you.

I was hunting the end of a shelter belt in North Dakota the second season I ever bow hunted. It was late November and the bucks were chasing.

Near last light, a doe came from on top of a ridge and down the trail in front of me through a funnel into the shelterbelt. The doe nibbled at the grass without a care in the world about 10 yards away.

Sure enough, a minute behind her, here he came. The buck's head was down when I first saw him, but the size of his body gave him away. Bow in hand, arrow nocked — I was ready.

His nose led him down the same trail of the doe. Just not far enough. He got into the funnel and stopped in his tracks.

He threw his head up for the first time. Twelve points — his main beams curled so much that they almost touched.

He was 10 yards away but facing me and on high alert. There was nothing I could do. We waited each other out for a few minutes before he turned and trotted off.

What was it that buck knew that the doe in front of me didn't? Wind was in my favor. Maybe it swirled just enough to tip him off. Maybe it was the sixth sense these kind of deer seem to have.

Truth is, big bucks are often playing chess when the younger deer of the woods are playing checkers. I've grown to crave those kinds of match-ups.

I've had many encounters with big bucks like that since. Times when you follow all the rules, only to realize it's their world we're hunting in. That's what makes it all the more special when it comes together.

I shot a nice 10 pointer from that same tree two years later. He followed the same script as the previous buck, only this time it was a younger buck that he was coming to chase off on a cool night in November. At 30 yards, my arrow found its mark. I'll never forget the details of that hunt.

Am I a trophy hunter who cares more about tine than the meat that my family loves to eat? It's a question I think about myself more often these days. In a sense, I am.

Trophy hunting has become a popular theme among hunters. It's often met with discontent, especially when it infringes upon another hunter's ability to take a deer of their choice.

I've hunted in Southeastern Minnesota through the move that required a buck to have at least four points on one side to be considered legal. I have relatives who hate the law, and I see their point. They hunt strictly firearms season, and they want meat for the freezer.

They are also introducing two young daughters to hunting. I've been that 14-year-old hunter, and I've shot my share of 2-year-old basket racks on opening morning. That early success contributed to my passion for hunting today.

Trophy is a relative term in whitetail hunting, regardless of a hunter's age. We have to remember that, no matter where we're at in our evolution as a hunter.

Me, I'll try to take a doe with a bonus tag for the freezer and wait it out after that, hoping a plan comes together on a big buck.

Good luck getting your trophy this season.