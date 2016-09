Jane Hill, 5-years-old from Austin, Texas, gives a smile after landing her first bass on Lake Cowdry earlier this summer. (Submitted photo)

Five-year-old Jane Hill came all the way from Austin, Texas to Lake Cowdry to catch her first largemouth bass.

Hill was fishing off a dock on Cowdry when the bass hit. She landed it on her Sponge Bob rod and reel and had a little help holding it up for the picture.