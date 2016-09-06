Pheasant numbers climb from 2015

Ole, a four-year-old yellow lab, poses for a photo after helping to bag a Minnesota limit of roosters during the 2015 season. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

The pheasant population continues to rebound in Minnesota with mild winters and good nesting-season conditions the last couple years, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' annual roadside survey.

The DNR released this year's findings on Sept. 6 that showed the pheasant index was up 29 percent compared to last year. The numbers are still 14 percent below the 10-year average and 48 percent below the long-term average, but it's a step in the right direction as hunters look toward the opener on Oct. 15.

"We've had back-to-back mild winters and two relatively good springs and summers in a row," Nicole Davros, a DNR research scientist who oversees the August survey, said. "There's no doubt that this has really helped our pheasant population rebound, especially when you consider the habitat losses we've been facing since 2007 in Minnesota."

That habitat loss continues to be the primary concern when looking into the future. Minnesota may lose almost 393,000 acres in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) by 2018 because of reduced spending on the program at the national level.

Through the federally administered CRP, farmers are paid to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and plant species that improve environmental health and quality.

The DNR says some of these losses in CRP have been partially offset by acquisitions of land for wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas, along with more land being put into easement by landowners.

Minnesota's new buffer law that requires vegetation buffers along public waters should also help add some grass to the pheasant range, including some being enrolled into CRP. The federal Farm Bill, which includes CRP, is up for renewal in 2018, with federal funding levels for the program being a critical factor in enrollment.

"CRP is by far our most important private lands conservation program in terms of number of acres of habitat on the ground," Davros said. "It is vitally important to helping make conservation happen in an important agricultural state like Minnesota."

Habitat drives long-term patterns in pheasant numbers, but weather can cause annual fluctuations. Long winters and cold, wet springs make it hard on hens and chicks to survive. Mild winters and warm, dry nesting conditions like much of Minnesota has seen the last two years often lead to better roadside counts.

The numbers reflect that this year. Statewide, the pheasant index was 52.1 birds per 100 miles driven. Every region increased compared to last year except in the southeast region, where numbers declined 31 percent.

The highest pheasant counts were in the southwest, where observers spotted 96 birds per 100 miles driven. The West Central region, which includes Douglas, Pope and Grant counties, had a bird count of 50.8, up from 46.3 a year ago. The East Central region had a count of 54.1.

The hen index statewide was 7.9 hens per 100 miles driven, up 31 percent from last year. The average number of chicks per brood was down seven percent from 2015. This year's median hatch date was June 11.

DNR wildlife managers and conservation officers in the farmland region of the state conduct the surveys during the first half of August by driving routes early in the morning and recording the species of wildlife they see. The data provides an index of relative abundance and is used to monitor long-term population trends.

This year's survey consisted of 172 25-mile routes, with 151 routes located in the pheasant range.

The Minnesota pheasant season runs from Oct. 15 through Jan. 1. The daily bag limit is two roosters through November, and increases to three roosters on Dec. 1. The possession limit is six roosters and increasing to nine roosters on Dec. 1. Shooting hours are 9 a.m.to sunset.

ADDITIONAL SURVEY NUMBERS

Along with pheasants, mourning dove (down 22 percent from 2015), gray partridge (increased 62 percent from 2015, down 72 percent from long-term average), cottontail rabbits (similar to 2015, up 18 percent from long-term average) and white-tailed jackrabbits (similar to 2015, historically low overall) are recorded.

Whitetail deer sightings are also recorded, with this year's deer index was 27.5 per 100 miles, up 30 percent from 2015's 21.2. That's also up 67 percent over the 10-year average and 149 percent above the long-term average.