LETTER: E-cigarette ban protects health of all

I am a member of the VIBE student group at Alexandria Area High School. VIBE stands for Voice Influence Build Educate and we work in our school to promote positive choices and behaviors among our peers.

Thank you, city council, for voting to protect the health of all by taking the first step to prohibit electronic cigarettes in public places where smoking is already prohibited. Every time people inhale e-cigarette aerosol, they're filling their lungs with a cocktail of chemicals. Things like formaldehyde and other carcinogens. When e-cigarette users exhale, these chemicals go out into the air.

Kids and young adults are fooled into thinking e-cigarettes are fun and harmless when in fact they're full of chemicals, including highly addictive nicotine. Nicotine is shown to harm teen brain development, so this is especially concerning for young people.

I support the move to keep people from using e-cigarettes where people already are not allowed to smoke. You can show your support for these proposals, too, by writing or calling your local city council member.

Shea Issendorf, student

Alexandria Area High School