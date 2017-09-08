Letter: Be careful who you support with money
To the editor:
I agreed with much of your (Aug. 23) editorial entitled, "How to defuse hate-filled protests." However, I take great issue with your statement in point 2 where you suggested that people "donate money to a group like the Southern Poverty Law Center."
SPLC lists Christian groups such as American Family Association and D. James Kennedy Ministries as hate groups. This is because of their stand for the Biblical interpretation of the definition of marriage.
I suggest that readers very carefully look at who they support with their money. Everything is not always as it seems.
Dori S. Ann
Starbuck, MN