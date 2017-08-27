Letter: City sidewalks not done correctly
To the editor:
Practice, practice, practice — that's all the city crews need to do to get city sidewalks and curb and gutter right. This is what I was told by the mayor and some council members.
I invite the mayor, council members and others to bring their children, grandkids and others to play with sidewalk chalk on city-installed walks.
By the time they moved five feet, there would be a trail of blood from their hands and knees. The finish is that wrong.
This is why there are laws set by the state of Minnesota for public sidewalks, curb and gutter, etc.
Willie Woida
Alexandria, MN