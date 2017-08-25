Letter: 'Both sides responsible' claim is a distortion

While state rights was an issue before the Civil War, the underlying issue was slavery for that is why the states decided to secede. Then to state that the statues were constructed to honor brave confederate soldiers ignores the fact that those statues were mostly built decades after the Civil War as symbols of white supremacy.

And further, to accuse the counter-protesters in Charlottesville of looking for a fight is a distortion. The videos show that the white supremacists shouting the anti-Jew slogans were the armed people, so attempts at a "both sides responsible" — similar to the approach the president took — only ruptures our nation further. Also, to write with such disdain and and judgment about those kicking the downed statue (yes, immature behavior) in Durham only fuels your distortion of facts.

One final note: To lift up the idea that so many people have a blatant hate for the president only fosters the fuel of further hate. I speak for myself, but I also know many people who disagree with much of what our president has said and done, not because of our "blatant hate" but because we see the harm and the lack of moral leadership he has provided. For further information on these topics I suggest reading, "How America forgot the true history of the Civil War," by Ryan Cooper in the Aug. 18 issue of The Week, and "The memorials are a legacy of the brutally racist Jim Crow era" by Karen L. Cox in the Aug. 17 Washington Post.

Adrian Ledermann

Brandon, MN