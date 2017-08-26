Search
    Letter: NFL protests during anthem dishonor vets

    By Roger Hegland Today at 9:17 a.m.

    To the editor:

    The NFL no longer exists for me. The rash of new "protests" toward our

    National Anthem/flag has reached beyond the point of utter ignorance.

    Their callous disrespect of our National Anthem/Flag dishonors all of us who served

    in the military and especially those who gave their lives to defend this

    great nation under our symbol of freedom, the flag.

    Disrespecting and dishonoring it is the same as dishonoring and disrespecting all of us. Yes,

    I take it personally, I am an American and am ashamed of all those who do

    this. They need to take a day away from the mansions they live in and take

    their luxury car and drive to visit a veterans care facility after they visit

    Arlington Cemetery.

    They have zero appreciation for their freedom to earn astounding salaries in a nation who gives them the freedom to do it. No amount of money they can contribute to any charity can make up for the shame they have brought on us. If they don't want to take three minutes to reflect on

    this great nation then (and I am trying to hold my Christian mouth here) they can go jump in a lake.

    I encourage every vet and those serving to contact the NFL on this.

    Roger Hegland

    Alexandria, MN

