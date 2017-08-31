Letter: No tolerance for those supporting ethnic cleansing
To the editor:
Is Lowell Anderson (Aug. 18 It's Our Turn column), when he says, "We need to develop some real tolerance..." really suggesting we respect neo-Nazis, Ku-Klux-Klansmen and white supremacists? Should we really tolerate/accept/respect those who want to and so practice ethnic cleansing?
We think that it is outside the boundaries of normal public discourse to call for tolerance of people and ideas that brought us Nazi Germany, the Holocaust, "states' rights", slavery, lynching, Jim Crow South and pure zones.
David E. and Alice Anderson
Alexandria, MN