Letter: School vote is bigger than Evansville or Brandon

This has become a very emotional decision for many and with these emotions comes a wide range of reactions. The decision being made is bigger than Evansville or Brandon. When our board was elected following consolidation, each board member was elected to an at-large position. I believe our job as board members is to make decisions based on what is best for this district from a perspective of one community.

Nobody wants to waste resources and with decisions of this magnitude, we must take time to weigh options. I believe we have and it is more complicated than a few sentences would cover, so if you have questions I encourage you to ask. Closing a school and voting to raise one's taxes are not in any way, shape, or form easy things to do. Look up the tax calculator on the school website and determine the tax implications for each of your parcels. Take a few moments in reflection and if you have questions, reach out for answers.

We are lucky to live in such a supportive and caring district. I believe we all want the best for our young people and it's important as we move forward with this we don't let this divide us.

(These thoughts are my personal perspective written and submitted on my own time.)

Andy Siira

Brandon, MN