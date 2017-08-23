Letter: This hate needs to go

Are these people playing with a full deck? I doubt it. I also wonder if the anti protesters were granted a permit also? Nobody is talking about it. The mayor is blaming Trump and the media is jumping on it. Kind of normal for mainstreet media, isn't it? Regardless, this hate needs to go away. We are better than this.

As bad as this issue is, why is this more important than the hundreds killed in Chicago or the people shot or killed in Minneapolis or St. Paul this year? We feel relatively safe in small town America, but how long will that last? You look at the major cities and how the police are backing off on protests and not responding to issues like they did a few years ago and it's no wonder why. The cities don't have their backs. This is what a few bad cops have done and how the media portrays all of them. Stop and think, if the city of Charlottesville hadn't issued a permit to these thugs, would I be writing this? I don't think so, and the media would still be pushing the Russian collusion.

Rod Johnson

Alexandria, Mn