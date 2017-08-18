Letter: We need to work and pray together
To the editor:
To the people of the Brandon-Evansville School District:
With the school referendum vote scheduled for Aug. 30, I feel that we need to have a prayer meeting with all the pastors and community members. It will be held Sunday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Brandon City Auditorium.
It doesn't make any difference what side of the issue you are on, we do not know the future. Only God knows that and I think it would be a great time for a prayer meeting. When the vote is over, we need to be a community that works and prays together.
Arlynn Johnson
Evansville, MN