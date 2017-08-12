Letter: Partnerships are essential for a safety

The contributors were essential in making this annual event so successful. I want to thank them as well as the members of the community that came out to celebrate Community Night Out.

We had a great turnout with hundreds of citizens who came out and enjoyed a picnic type environment with family, friends, and fun. They also learned about city government, our police department, and what kind of services available in our community.

I want to thank the mayor and city council, as well as the different city departments, in

addition to the organizations that we partner with for helping the Alexandria Police Department make this a great success.

It takes work to put on an event like this, but I promise you that it is worth every ounce because of the partnerships that are created along the way and the commitment that many people give to

help make this a success. The partnerships we have created are essential ingredients that it takes for us to be successful to provide the best public safety possible within our community. We cannot be successful without your support and frankly, our partnerships.

Partnerships take a commitment and I want to assure the community that our commitment to provide you the best police service possible to keep our community safe without fear and repercussions is our goal, each and every day. These are essential to allow our community to grow, have healthy families, and prosper in a modern society.

Police Chief Rick Wyffels

Alexandria, MN