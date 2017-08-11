Letter: There are better ways to spend $38.75 million

If that is the purpose, there are much better ways to spend that money than just on a building.

As Dr. Thomas Fisher, University of Minnesota, says in his book, "Designing Our Way to a Better World," "Our educational system, which has continued the old industrial model of competence building and repetitive exercises, has to change. And that will require a reappraisal of what creativity entails and how we teach it."

Do we need to build? Obviously, yes. But what kind of buildings and what else should you be spending your money on if you are going to educate your children and people over the next 30 years? Also, obviously, education will change a great deal over the next 30 years. How do you want to get ready for that? That is the challenge.

Robert (Bob) T. Olson

Retired superintendent of schools

Alexandria, MN