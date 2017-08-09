Letter: Arts association is a treasure to the region

The musical, directed by David Christman, featured the talents of 62 area young actors and actresses, some of whom played multiple parts. As a director of high school and middle school theater myself, I appreciate the hard work the cast, the adult volunteers working behind the scenes, and the parents, helping the cast learn their lines and getting them to and from rehearsal, are in putting on such an exquisite production.

Mya Santelman, in the title role of Fa Mulan, and Ben Borden, who played her Father, Fa Zhou, portrayed particularly touching characters. Andy Tollin, in the comedic role of Musha, the dragon, was hilarious.

I hope everyone takes advantage of seeing the show before it closes, and show these young people how much you appreciate their effort. I hope we, as a community, take a moment and with pride, think about what AAAA contributes to the community of Alexandria.

Loren Vantres

Alexandria, MN