Letter: City doesn't have authority to ban wells

The council declares it has the authority to do this, but well drillers and others disagree. Since there is a disagreement, clearly there is no solid evidence the city council has such authority. It

is unwise to allow the council to assume such authority without proof or without clear majority assent form the citizens.

Governmental authority belongs in the hands of the people, not city council, unless and until the

people so delegate that authority to the city council. As a private citizen living in Alexandria, I do not recognize the city council's authority to make such decisions about an issue as vital and personal as water rights. Perhaps we need a referendum on just what the limits of city council's authority are, and in what manner they may be expanded.

Bonnie Beresford

Alexandria, MN