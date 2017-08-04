Letter: New school issue: We're a throwaway society

We are such a throwaway society. Why don't our buildings last more than 60 years? In Europe and other countries, they last for centuries.

If you don't have enough money for upkeep, then how can you spend millions on a whole new community?

My mom was a graduate of Brandon High School in 1936 and also teached there, and that building still stands. Shame on those responsible for upkeep of the schools.

Fix the buildings, add on for expansion and upgrade technology but don't burden taxpayers with millions of dollars of debt.

I appreciate the student's input ("A student's view of B-E school," commentary published July 5) but she's not paying the taxes and will probably leave the area after graduating, not contributing anything.

Virgene Grubb

Alexandria, MN