Letter: Disrespect on Rosewood Lane
To the editor:
I want to give a thumbs up to the patient residents on Rosewood Lane in Alexandria during the construction that's been going on. However, a big thumbs down to the people speeding, littering and now very crude vandalism of spray painting inappropriate objects and foul language on the road and street signs.
This is a neighborhood that you can see prides itself on upkeep and I'm disgusted by the
disrespect of others that is going on.
Becky Anderson
Alexandria , MN