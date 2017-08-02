Search
    Letter: Disrespect on Rosewood Lane

    Posted Today at 5:52 p.m.

    To the editor:

    I want to give a thumbs up to the patient residents on Rosewood Lane in Alexandria during the construction that's been going on. However, a big thumbs down to the people speeding, littering and now very crude vandalism of spray painting inappropriate objects and foul language on the road and street signs.

    This is a neighborhood that you can see prides itself on upkeep and I'm disgusted by the

    disrespect of others that is going on.

    Becky Anderson

    Alexandria , MN

