Letter: Respect National Anthem and the flag

We stand to honor those who have sacrificed for our freedoms. To not stand is to not honor those people who gave so much for us. By not standing, it is a demonstration of some other personal cause.

Some deplorables will stomp on our flag or even burn our flag. You break no laws in doing so, but you disgrace those who gave so much for the freedoms that you take so lightly. No one has given enough to our country to be disrespectful of any of this.

Then there are some people who come here and wish to change our laws and customs to do something more like what they had where they came from. If you are that dissatisfied with our lifestyle, laws and rules, you need to go somewhere else. Go back to where you came from where they practice what you want if it's so good.

These are proud words that we say that mean so much. "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands. One nation under God. Indivisible. With liberty and justice for all." We say this in honor of those who have given us this great country for they have paid the price for our freedom. We fought united as a free country under this flag. Many have died for what our flag stands for. These gifts are paid for and we are not giving them up.

Richard Thompson

Alexandria, MN