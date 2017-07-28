Search
    Letter: More taxis, more safe rides home

    Posted Today at 1:00 p.m.

    To the editor:

    After reading the article (July 14 Echo Press) about seizing automobiles from drunk drivers and vehicles involving drugs, I was reminded of the idea that would help with the drunk driver problem.

    If the taxi numbers were increased and the fares kept reasonable through competition, people may take advantage of the taxis and arrive home safely.

    I hope this situation can be worked on. I haven't suffered a loss of a loved one but I believe that I am not the only one looking at this problem and asking why we haven't solved this yet.

    Anne Leuthner

    Nelson

