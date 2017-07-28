Letter: Franson doesn't back down on tough issues

Tragically, this issue has hit close to home. In February, two young Minnesota girls were taken by their parents to Michigan to have this gruesome procedure performed. After the news surfaced, many were shocked to discover that there are no criminal penalties for the parents who subject their children to such an abominable act.

Your voice at the Capitol, however, did not sit idly by. Instead, Mary sprung into action and drafted legislation that makes it a felony for a parent or guardian to knowingly consent to the female genital mutilation of a child, punishable by five to 20 years in person. Her legislation also increases the penalty for the person who performs the procedure and allows the abused child to be removed from the legal custody of the parent or guardian.

Thanks to Mary's efforts, the bill passed the House by a 124-4 vote margin. But inexplicably, the Minnesota Senate viewed her legislation as too controversial and declined to take action on it, leaving it for another year.

We need more elected officials like Mary Franson who are willing to address the politically dangerous issues. She's a leader who doesn't back down while working to protect those who can't protect themselves. That's why I'm looking forward to supporting her at her fundraiser on the evening of August 16 at the Geneva Golf Club. I hope you'll join us!

Howard Root

Tonka Bay, MN