Letter: Church has right to prevent trespassing

The land is the land and the lake is the lake. The lake belongs to the people of the state of Minnesota, but the land belongs to whomever owns it. The mere fact that one's boat is on sea-legs in the lake, does not give anyone the right to enter private land abutting the lake. As a property owner on Lake Ida, Ms. Richards should appreciate and vigorously defend this principle.

The fact is that people have been trespassing on the church camp's property all summer long. I've witnessed it myself and have wondered why the church camp has done nothing about it. Apparently, they have at least tried.

The problem is that the part of Pilgrim's Point that does not belong to the church camp has been underwater all season long. People who were accustomed to beaching their boats there in past years, seem to think it's now their right to use the church camp's land. They're wrong.

How much land the church camp owns, or what they do with it and how often, or their tax status, is completely irrelevant. The church camp's right to protect their property from trespass is the same as mine or Ms. Richards' or any other property owner on Lake Ida and needs to be respected.

Michael Dempsey

Alexandria