LETTER: Miracle on ice thumbs up

Many red-necks actually believe they can kill someone for trespassing into their home; citing the often misunderstood Castle Doctrine.

The fact remains, you must be absolutely sure a threat morally, ethically and legally exists to you or family before shooting someone. To kill someone, you will answer to the judicial system and civil system. When it is done you will have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting your case, whether innocent or guilty. All to protect that case of beer that kids stupidly want from your refrigerator or your daughter returning home late at night from school.

Cris Reece

Alexandria, MN