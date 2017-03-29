LETTER: GOP plan guaranteed to fail

It turns out that there is no provision for paying for the Republican plan. They took out the taxes on the insurance companies, the medical device makers and the rich, which were used to fund the Affordable Care Act, and didn't replace them. That means there won't be any money I the plan to pay for benefits. Are they planning on borrowing all the money?

There are also fewer benefits in the Republican plan. The far right calls the Republican plan Obamacare lite. The Republican plan has fewer benefits for the American people, large tax cuts for the rich, the insurance companies and for the medical device makers. The Republican plan has no source of funding. With no source of funding, the plan is guaranteed to fail. Why present such a plan?

Robert Peterson

Henning, MN