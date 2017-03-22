LETTER: Asking nicely; this time only
To the editor:
This is to the party who daily tosses E&J brandy bottles along Big Horn Bay Road on beautiful Lake Ida:
Those of us who are blessed to live in this pristine, lake-filled county, take great pride in keeping this area clean and beautiful for those who will follow. Both those year-round residents and the summer people who enjoy our lakes during warmer months have great affection for this area.
This is why we are so repulsed with having to clean up your empty alcohol bottles on a daily basis. Every gas station, every grocery store, even Walgreens, has trash containers where you can place them! We will ask fairly nicely this time to stop this deplorable behavior, and if it doesn't stop ... trail cams are cleaned up and ready to go. Then we can talk person to person.
Denise M. Hanson
Alexandria, MN