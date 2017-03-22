LETTER: Asking nicely; this time only

This is why we are so repulsed with having to clean up your empty alcohol bottles on a daily basis. Every gas station, every grocery store, even Walgreens, has trash containers where you can place them! We will ask fairly nicely this time to stop this deplorable behavior, and if it doesn't stop ... trail cams are cleaned up and ready to go. Then we can talk person to person.

Denise M. Hanson

Alexandria, MN