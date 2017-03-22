LETTER: Don't doubt that people want jobs

According to Business Insider counties where over a quarter of the population was receiving food stamps, most were small rural counties. "In spite of the prevailing stereotypes and assumptions about who uses SNAP Food Stamp benefits the most in the United States, the highest usage is [in]" ... Owsley County, Kentucky, 99.22 percent white and 95 percent Republican. [PBSpot] The area's coal, tobacco and lumber industries all declined. This is an example that also applies to the inner city; people in these areas had jobs, but the jobs left them.

People want jobs. To doubt that is to doubt that all people desire to have a home, a car, money to send their kids to college and for retirement. As noted by Michael Tanner, a policy analyst for the libertarian Cato Institute, "[T]he magnet argument is often a little exaggerated ... People don't move across the country to get welfare." Other factors play a larger role as the needy look for a new home: job prospects, family, church, friends, rent and the cost of moving. [The San Diego Union-Tribune, 3-13-17]

In 2013, Walmart introduced two new stores into Washington, D.C. It advertised 600 available positions; it received more than 23,000 applications. For that year, it was statistically easier to get into Harvard than to get a job in those Walmarts. Of course people want jobs.

Tom Obert

Alexandria, MN