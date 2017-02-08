LETTER: Maybe only govern ashes

My letter is asking us to look past that. I am not writing about party, or ideology, or culture. Last night, I watched President Trump's interview with ABC's David Muir and felt very deep physical and existential dread. I watched him double-down on his baseless claims that millions voted illegally, obsess over the crowd size at his inauguration, casually threaten to invade the city of Chicago, and refuse to acknowledge objective reality.

I know resorting to simple labels is not helpful, but I'm at a loss. This is what delusion looks like. There is something seriously, seriously wrong with the president of the United States. I don't know what it is and I am not qualified to diagnose, but he is not of sound mind.

Again, this is not about partisanship. This is not about Hillary Clinton. This is not about "losing." We're only five days into his term, and already his ignorance, cronyism, and instability have hurt long-term alliances of incredible importance.

As Americans, we cannot let this continue. We cannot let a man who does not live in shared, objective reality control the nuclear arsenal and the world's largest military. He is mentally incompetent and a danger to our country and world stability.

I understand Republicans want to support their party leader, but this is beyond the pale. By staying quiet and doing nothing, Republicans may have only won the opportunity to govern ashes.

Lauren Minnerath

Alexandria, MN