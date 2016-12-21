LETTER: Misleading comments distract from challenge

With many polluted lakes and dozens of clean lakes, our community faces tough choices. As urban development and drainage keep expanding, protecting our lakes will be difficult and restoring our polluted lakes nearly impossible. Misleading comments and misinformation only distract us and our legislators from the challenge before us. Do we protect some lakes, restore some, or do nothing?

We understand that our community can't save all our lakes, but together we can choose to protect some for future generations. These are tough decisions but with open and honest discussion our community can meet this challenge. Certainly there will be costs but we view this as an investment in our future. Broad declarations that pollution doesn't pollute and science is just numbers leave all of our lakes threatened.

Our Water Quality Committee exists to promote fair and balanced water quality decisions. We are committed to our future as a clean water community and look forward to learning from and sharing with our local officials, legislators, and the public. Please add your voice to our discussions.

Stephen Henry, Gene Rose, Dick Sudmeier, Jeanne Johnson

Members of the Water Quality Committee of Douglas County Lakes Assn.