LETTER: Donations focus on Christmas message
To the editor:
Thank you to the approximately 2,200 people who filled the Alexandria Area Arts Theatre for "A Christmas Carol." We love bringing our holiday shows to the stage as our seasonal greeting to all of you. Your energy as audience members was greatly appreciated by the nearly 50 cast and crew members who poured literally thousands of hours into the show.
We also wish to thank our Friday, Dec. 9 audience who, along with the cast and crew of "A Christmas Carol," donated over $1,000 to Jingle Bells. How fantastic that the focus has been on the message of this time honored show: God bless us everyone!
Finally, we wish to thank our generous friends who have donated to our 2016 projects. Your generosity has allowed Alexandria Area Arts to install new flooring in the upper and lower lobbies, stairs, and the office; your donations purchased 12 new microphones that have greatly improved the sound quality of the 2016-2017 season shows; and your donations have been instrumental in our Box Office Makeover campaign.
We are humbly grateful to all! May 2017 shower many blessings on you.
Ann C. Hermes, Executive Director
AAAA Theatre
Alexandria, MN