LETTER: Attend meeting Friday and speak up
To the editor:
(Regarding the Dec. 9 story, "City presents wish list to legislators.")
They talked about our ALASD and we need a new facility as soon as possible.
I believe this facility was put in the wrong part of the county and we need so many updates so a new facility would be the answer to most of the issues. For the cost of upgrades, it may not be worth it.
I know the MPCA many times oversteps its authority and we need to speak up about it. I hope we see many folks at the Friday afternoon meeting at Public Works.
Janice Beliveau
Alexandria, MN