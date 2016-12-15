Search
    LETTER: Attend meeting Friday and speak up

    Posted Today at 10:36 a.m.

    To the editor:

    (Regarding the Dec. 9 story, "City presents wish list to legislators.")

    They talked about our ALASD and we need a new facility as soon as possible.

    I believe this facility was put in the wrong part of the county and we need so many updates so a new facility would be the answer to most of the issues. For the cost of upgrades, it may not be worth it.

    I know the MPCA many times oversteps its authority and we need to speak up about it. I hope we see many folks at the Friday afternoon meeting at Public Works.

    Janice Beliveau

    Alexandria, MN

