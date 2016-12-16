LETTER: Congratulations, Alexandria Industries
To the editor:
Hearty congratulations to Alexandria Industries on their 50th year in business!
We are extremely fortunate in Douglas County and beyond to have this wonderful business here. Their contributions to the economic vitality of the area are vital and much appreciated. All of the advancements they have accomplished are to be commended.
Additionally, Alexandria Industries has gone above and beyond in giving their time and dollars voluntarily to numerous entities in the area, a great asset to Douglas County. Thank you for everything.
I wish you continued success and hope you will celebrate another 50 years, or more.
Bev Bales,
Douglas County Commissioner
Carlos, MN