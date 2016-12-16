LETTER: Blessed by generosity and caring

More than $88,000 was pledged so far. This money will be used to pay for nearly 900 food and toy baskets that were delivered and the expenses associated with a live broadcast of this size. Over 40 acts performed in the telethon Saturday night and on Sunday, many volunteers helped package and deliver the food and toys.

So many businesses, organizations, individuals and volunteers have made this possible and we are truly grateful to have those relationships. Hundreds of families helped out over the last few weeks and their efforts serve as a great community unifier. Volunteers learn the value of giving without expecting something in return.

It cannot be said enough how humbled we are to be blessed by your generosity and caring. Together we can make a difference not only during the holiday season, but throughout the year.

If you would like to donate to Jingle Bells, you can go to www.jinglebellsalexandria.org or mail a check to Jingle Bells Foundation, PO Box 635, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Mike Schreiner, Public Relations

Jingle Bells Foundation

Alexandria Jaycees