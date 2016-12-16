LETTER: Have they won the war on the environment?

Then I read on, to her quote: "But there's no good science behind this. It's just numbers they threw out and they don't make sense." Ouch! This from our mayor?

When did she last make a study of the phosphorus standards, and where is the data to support her claim?

We have many people in this area schooled in water quality standards. Has she interviewed the NRDC, the SWCD, the DNR, the SRWD, the FWS, or BSWR?

Our senators are only too happy to listen to the folks that consider regulations an infringement — not willing to accept that regulations are necessary to the health of the planet. Where do we go when they have successfully won the war on the environment?

Susanne Engstrom

Alexandria, MN