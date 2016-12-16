LETTER: Have they won the war on the environment?
To the editor:
I was so excited when I saw the sub-headline "Water quality regulations are top concern" in the Echo today!
I thought to myself, "Finally, our good mayor is calling out our senators — realizing how important this issue is for the economy of our lakes area."
Then I read on, to her quote: "But there's no good science behind this. It's just numbers they threw out and they don't make sense." Ouch! This from our mayor?
When did she last make a study of the phosphorus standards, and where is the data to support her claim?
We have many people in this area schooled in water quality standards. Has she interviewed the NRDC, the SWCD, the DNR, the SRWD, the FWS, or BSWR?
Our senators are only too happy to listen to the folks that consider regulations an infringement — not willing to accept that regulations are necessary to the health of the planet. Where do we go when they have successfully won the war on the environment?
Susanne Engstrom
Alexandria, MN