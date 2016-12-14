LETTER: Landlords can't just go into apartments

It is very difficult sometimes for both the landlord and law enforcement. They both walk a fine line on this issue. You cannot just go in someone's apartment. If there is a problem, we cannot go into it even when we know it is coming from that unit. You cannot prove they were doing something wrong unless there is an arrest or a conviction.

When police are called out, they have the same problem. They can't just go into someone's apartment because someone tells them they suspect there is something bad going on. They have to knock on the door and talk to the people inside. Many times they simply do not answer the door.

Also, it costs a lot of money for a landlord to evict someone and they better have a good reason. All the judge cares about is that the rent is paid. Even when there are bad violations of

the lease, a judge does not always side with the landlord.

I do not understand why they don't write a law to make the violation on the tenant stricter, not the landlord. There are always some landlords that don't do what they should to get problem tenants out of their units, but the vast majority of them do their absolute best to keep their properties safe.

After all, this kind of activity is only likely to make good tenants leave and is destructive to the property. If you want to make neighborhoods safer, then crack down on people who violate by enforcing laws already on the books. Give our law enforcement people the right to enforce current laws instead of trying to pin it on the landlord.

Janice Kuhlman

Alexandria, MN