LETTER: Burden falling on younger generations

By the time I'm 30 years old, one in four Minnesotans will have reached retirement age and will no longer be working and paying tax on their income and wages. Half of these individuals will not have the money or resources to pay for long-term care or housing.

We suffer a loss as a community in the form of a reduced overall workforce, and a loss of income to the government as a source for funding programs and care. At the same time, we are faced with the cost of meeting the needs of the individuals in this "silver tsunami."

The elderly population will need housing, medical care, and transportation — basic needs that do not cover the need for mental and social engagement and interaction. This will be a burden that will fall on my generation. We need to make plans to increase awareness of the issues that face the younger generations in caring for the elderly, and work together to encourage action and even legislation that begins to protect the rights of the elderly while creating innovative and resourceful ways to deal with the impact of their absence from the workforce.

The same old tired programs won't work anymore. We need to open our eyes and we need to do it quickly.

Sara Wegner

Alexandria, MN