LETTER: The theater, a place for progressive thought

Ever since the time of the early Greeks, theater has been there to push us forward as a

civilization. Theater was designed to provoke people to think and explore their emotions. What kind of civilization and country will we leave to our children and grandchildren if we do not choose to continue to learn and grow as human beings?

I am excited to attend the AAAA Theatre's performance of "A Christmas Carol," and I hope that by doing so with my grandson that he will be challenged to think and grow as a young person and to take an interest in making our country the best it can be for all people.

FYI: I also have never thrown dog doo at anyone including police officers, broke windows or stopped traffic on public sidewalks, roadways or anywhere else in protest of anything. I guess that means that those things have nothing to do with being a liberal, a conservative, or a theatre lover. I guess that information has no relevance to this topic at all.

Debra Quarles

Alexandria, MN