So you're going to take out your anger by not attending a local theatrical production, performed by volunteers, of a Dickens play that celebrates the spirit of Christmas by exposing a miser to the life he's living and the joy he's missing out on? Makes perfect sense to me. After all, only a liberal could portray a message that all the money in the world can't buy you happiness. Or, worse yet, what about the horrific liberal message of using one's wealth to enhance the lives of those less fortunate?

Theater is, and always has been, a place for social commentary, from timeless classics like "A Christmas Carol" to more contemporary classics like "Rent" and "Hamilton." You've been exposed to social commentary every time you've attended in the past. So you tell me — what has changed? What are you really afraid of: exposure to a "liberal rant," exposure to a diverse culture that is clearly passing you by, or exposure to a performance with the message that society isn't the utopia that conservatives think it is?

I'm sure there would be plenty of people willing to take your seats in the theater off your hands. I bet the theater would even help you find a buyer, regardless of their political views.

Joel Alvstad

Windom, MN